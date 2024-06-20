Rare Harry Potter Book Sells For More Than $86,000 At Auction

The copy was one of the first 500 printed in 1997, and features a spelling error of 'Philosopher's' and ‘1 wand’ is listed twice in a list of equipment on page 53, making the copies easily identifiable.

At the time of its release, publishers only produced a small number of copies of the novel, as they were unsure of whether it would sell well. Little did they know, the series would go on to become one of the most beloved book series of all time and be adapted into blockbuster movies.

It was predicted to sell for anywhere between £40,000 and £60,000 ($A76,000 and $A114,000), but eventually sold for an impressive £45,201 ($A86,089) at the Lyon and Turnbull auction house.

The auction house boasted of their impressive sale, tweeting: (@LyonandTurnbull) #AuctionUpdate An excellent copy of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter & the Philosopher's Stone - one of 500 first edition, first impression hardcovers - proved popular with bidders during today's auction of Rare Books, reaching £45,201 including premium.

Cathy Marsden, head of books and manuscripts at the auctioneers, said prior to the sale: "A first edition of Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone is an exceptionally rare book to find in any condition, and one in such an excellent condition could well be called the jewel in any Harry Potter collector's crown.

Following the sale, Marsden said she was "delighted" with the sale which she feels shows “the strength of modern first editions in today's market".