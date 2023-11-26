Rare Elephant Twins Born In Kenya

Conservation group Save the Elephants said the twins, born in the Samburu National Reserve, said it was a “double joy”.

A video of the twins, both female, and their mother named Alto, was posted to social media with the caption “Amazing odds”.

The incredible birth is only made more impressive by the gestational period for elephants. The mammals carry their young for nearly 22 months, and only give birth roughly every four years.

Despite the incredible odds, it is the second set of twins to be born at the reserve in the past two years.

Another female, named Bora, gave birth to boy and girl twins in early 2022, although sadly the female twin died shortly after.

"Bora's twins (male and female) were born during one of the worst droughts but despite her excellent mothering skills, the female twin sadly died," Save the Elephants said in a Facebook post.

Despite twin elephant calves not often faring well after birth, Save the Elephants is optimistic about the new arrivals’ chances.