Rare Copy Of Harry Potter Book Set To Fetch $20,000 At Auction

A rare copy of a Harry Potter book could be about to fetch up to $20,000 at auction.

Scottish documentary filmmaker Carina Haouchine, 26, was 15 years old when she was awarded a copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in 2012, and it was so special that only 15 had been published.

The special edition had been published to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Harry Potter, and it could be the rarest edition of the book in the world.

The book will go up for auction on September 5, with Carian saying, "The book was kept hidden away in my childhood bedroom and then in the storage cupboard of my tenement flat in Glasgow. The tenement actually experienced a tragic fire at the beginning of the year.

"Thankfully, nobody was injured, but it is now uninhabitable. I'm very grateful the book survived!

"The ground floor of the building and stairwell were badly damaged, but my flat, which was on the second floor, wasn't affected - including the cupboard where the book was stored."

Carina won the rare book as part of a competition by punisher Bloomsbury to find the biggest Harry Potter fan in the UK.

