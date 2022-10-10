The Project

Rare Coins Found Under A Kitchen Floor Sell For $1.1 Million

A collection of coins found under a kitchen floor in the U.K. has sold for £754,000 ($1.1 million).

The coins were found in a pot hidden underneath 18th-century floorboards and wedged into concrete in a house in Ellerby, East Yorkshire, in 2019.

They dated back to 1610-1727 and belonged to the Fernley-Maisters, who were involved in Baltic trading.

When first discovered, the coins were estimated to be worth between £200,000-£250,000 ($348,000-$435,000). But global attention saw this estimate triple.

The coins were auctioned off by Spink & Son auctioneers over the weekend in individual lots, with interest coming from all around the world.

The auction house said it was ""one of the largest hoards of 18th Century English gold coins ever found in Britain"" and valued the collection at about £100,000 ($174,000) in today's money.

The individual pieces sold for a collective £628,000, with the added fees bringing the total to £754,000.

Auctioneer Gregory Edmund told BBC News the bidding was "electrifying".

"I will never see an auction like this again," he added.

According to Spink & Son, the original owners of the coins, Joseph Fernley and Sarah Maister were married in 1694. They lived in the Ellerby, with Joseph doing at the 76 in 1725.

Sarah would die in 1745 aged 80, with the auction house saying the "family line dying out soon after".

Statement From ClubsNSW

