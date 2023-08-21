The Project

Rapidly Ageing Population Could Cost Australia Billions

Australia’s population is on track to hit 40 million within the next 40 years, despite a forecast that the country will grow at its slowest rate since federation.

The latest intergenerational report coming out this week will show the number of Australians over 65 is set to double, while the number of Aussies over 85 will triple.

Currently, the average life expectancy for men is set to rise from 81.3 to 87.

For women, the number will rise to 85.4 to 89.5.

The report has found that population growth is projected to slow at an annual average of 1.1% over the next 40 years.

This is in comparison to a 1.4% growth rate over the past four decades.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers spoke to the press about what this forecast means for Australia’s future.

“I’m optimistic about the future, but we need to adapt and understand the big challenges which are underway,” said Chalmers.

“Our care economy will become an even more central focus in the decades ahead.”

While migration is expected to help the population grow, it, too, is expected to fall. 

“Net overseas migration is not a government target or policy lever,” said Chalmers.

“Our first priority is to train more Australians for these opportunities to make sure we get human capital peace right here in Australia.”

Former Labor strategist and now social demographer Kos Samaris joined The Project to discuss what the forecast means for young Australians, explaining how the low birth rate among the demographic will create problems. 

“The amount of people who are at a working age that will be available for governments to tax is gonna shrink unless people start having children in greater numbers, and that’s not happening.” 

Samaris claimed the main pressures facing millennials and Gen Z are financial, saying “they are eating into their savings, they have significant mortgages, they can’t buy homes.” 

Samaris said financial constraints are exponentially impacting their decisions to not have kids or to have less kids. 

“Unless we solve the housing crisis and the cost of living crisis that is strongly associated with that, we aren’t going to be able to encourage anyone to have more kids.”

