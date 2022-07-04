Rain-Ravaged Sydney Communities Should Brace For Worst Flooding In 18 Months, Government Says

Senator Murray Watt says the federal government has committed more defence force support following a request overnight from the NSW government.

Two ADF night time helicopters and 200 troops have been deployed to assist during the emergency.

"Over the last couple of years there's been some instances where sometimes decisions were a bit slow and people paid the price of that," Senator Watt told ABC radio on Monday.

"This time we've made a really conscious effort to make sure that resources are on the ground ahead of time so they can be used very quickly when they're really needed."

Senator Watt also warned the latest flood event could be the worst in the past 18 months.

"The latest information we have is that there's a very good chance that the flooding will be worse than any of the other three floods that those areas had in the last 18 months," he said.

"The other worrying aspect to this is that there are areas that haven't flooded before in the region in the last 18 months or so, which could well flood this time."

The Labor minister was critical of the former Liberal-National government's approach to disaster preparedness and response.

But federal and state agencies had learned from past mistakes and were better at cooperating to respond to such events, he added.

The government announced an overhaul of Australia's disaster recovery agencies on Friday and will merge Emergency Management Australia and the National Recovery and Resilience Agency from September 1.

"We will have one organisation at the federal level responsible for everything from preparing for disasters, to responding to them, to recovery and then resilience for the future," Senator Watt said.

"Anything that we can do to improve that sort of coordination at the national level has got to be a good thing."