Rain Causes Havoc Across NSW And Victoria

Some 85 warnings are in place across NSW on Sunday, with campers at a reserve on the Murrumbidgee River in Wagga Wagga and Dubbo's Western Plains Tourist Park on the Macquarie River advised to leave.

Residents along the Hawkesbury River west of Sydney have been told to prepare to evacuate with dangerous flooding predicted.

An emergency warning has already been issued for people to evacuate Gronos Point at Wilberforce on the Hawkesbury River north west of Sydney.

The NSW State Emergency Service is advising residents in the flood prone Hawkesbury-Nepean catchment at Windsor, Sackville, Lower Portland, North Richmond, Penrith and Menangle to stay informed about the evolving conditions on Sunday, with flooding predicted.

Major flooding is still occurring further downstream on the Macquarie River at Warren after several days.

The NSW SES performed 21 rescues overnight, assistant commissioner Dean Storey told ABC News on Sunday.

"The majority of those were people attempting to drive through floodwaters and getting stuck, putting themselves, their families and the emergency service rescuers' lives at a very, very high risk," he said.

Widespread flooding is expected to continue for days or even weeks, Mr Storey said.

"The SES is out in the community, working with those community members to make them aware and supporting them if they're experiencing flooding," he said.

In Victoria, heavy rain drowned out a wine and music festival on Saturday, with major flood warnings for parts of the state even as rain eased.

Conditions in NSW were expected to ease in the early hours of Sunday before tapering off by midday.

Australian Defence Force helicopters are on standby in NSW to assist in a potential emergency.

In the state's central west, Bathurst 1000 fans were soaked by 100mm of rain and one event was called off due to torrential rain, but the main race is still scheduled to go ahead on Sunday morning.

In Victoria, emergency services issued a watch and act message for communities in central and northeast parts, including the towns of Charlton, Avoca, Laanecoorie and Cowra near the Murray River.

In NSW, moderate flooding is occurring on the Colo, Macquarie, Darling, Bogan, Culgoa and Lachlan rivers.

Flood heights are highest further inland however rivers along the coast are rising on Sunday morning.

AAP with The Project.