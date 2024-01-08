Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of The Australian Open With Hip Injury

The Spanish player had hip surgery in June and hadn't played since last year's Australian Open until returning at the season-opening Brisbane International.

But in a devastating blow to fans and the Australian Open, Nadal revealed on social media he was flying home to Spain to see his doctor.

"Hi all, during my last match in Brisbane I had a small problem on a muscle that as you know made me worried," Nadal posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"Once I got to Melbourne I have had the chance to make an MRI and I have micro tear on a muscle, not in the same part where I had the injury and that's good news.

"Right now I am not ready to compete at the maximum level of exigence (sic, excellence) in 5 sets matches.

"I'm flying back to Spain to see my doctor, get some treatment and rest." Nadal's withdrawal will inevitably raise concerns over the 37-year-old former world No. 1's ability - and desire - to return to the sport.

He didn't play a match for almost a year and has already battled on for almost a decade longer than many expected.

After winning his first slam as a teenager, Nadal endured endless knee injuries that most thought would end his career before the age of 30.

With AAP.