Radio Host Slams Swifties Attending More Than One Show

A radio host has slammed the Swifties attending more than one Taylor Swift show on the Aussie leg of the Eras tour, branding them the "biggest flogs in the world."

Taylor Swift's Eras tour has taken the world by storm, with millions of Aussies missing out on the 600,000 tickets available for her Australian shows.

It's estimated that over four million people tried to buy tickets, but some lucky Swifties managed to get tickets to multiple shows across the Sydney and Melbourne dates.

On the Tom, Lingy & Loggy Show on Geelong's Rock 95.5, Cameron 'Lingy' Ling called out repeat Taylor Swift show attendees who brag about it on social media.

"Those people that went to more than one Taylor Swift concert … Now, I'm talking about the person who went to more than one concert and decided to flaunt it out there and put it everywhere," he said.

"There were [so many] who were desperate to get a ticket," he said.

"Don't flaunt it though! Don't put it on social media. You know what you are, you are a flog.

"If you do that and pump it into other people's faces, I'm not a big fan of yours."

Lauren 'Loggy' Temuskos agreed with her co-host, adding that she was devastated to miss out on getting to see the Cruel Summer singer.

"I did see someone who is a family member, that I love, who went twice.

"[They wrote] 'Oh, second night ready!' and I was gutted, because I really wanted to go."

Taylor Swift played to her biggest crowd ever at the MCG, with three sold-out shows in Melbourne.

Swift is set to perform three more shows at Sydney's Accord Stadium.

