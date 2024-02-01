The Project

Radio Host Jackie O Reveals The Wild Number Of Baths She Takes A Day

Just how many baths in a day is too many?

KIIS 106.5 radio star Jackie O has revealed she loves a long soak, so much, she has two to three baths a day!

She also confessed on Thursday's show she's in the tub for 40 minutes each time!

''Sometimes, if I'm not doing much for the day, I'll have a bath at four o'clock, then six o'clock, and then eight o'clock," she said.

Co-host Kyle couldn't believe how much of her day was spent soaking.

"What do you mean? You barely get out and get dry before you want to get back in the bath," Kyle said.

Even Jackie O's mother was shocked at the number of baths her daughter takes.

"I love baths... I'm not exaggerating by any means. (When) my mum stayed with me, and she said, "Another bath? What's wrong with you?'," Jackie O said.

