The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

RAAF Aircraft Intercepted In The South China Sea Region

RAAF Aircraft Intercepted In The South China Sea Region

Australia's Defence department says one of its maritime surveillance aircraft was intercepted by a Chinese fighter plane during routine activity in international airspace in the South China Sea region last month.

Defence Minister Richard Marles says the interception of one of Australia's maritime surveillance aircraft by a Chinese fighter plane over the South China Sea last month was a "very dangerous" situation.

In a statement, the Department of Defence said on May 26 an RAAF P-8 maritime surveillance aircraft was intercepted by a Chinese J-16 fighter during routine maritime surveillance activity in international airspace in the South China Sea region.

"The intercept resulted in a dangerous manoeuvre which posed a safety threat to the P-8 aircraft and its crew," it said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the government has expressed its concerns with the Chinese government through appropriate channels.

"I won't be making further comment on it, other than to say that in the Australian government's view, in the Defence Department's view, this was not safe, what occurred," he told reporters in Perth on Sunday before embarking on an official trip to Indonesia.

Mr Marles said the Chinese J-16 aircraft flew very close to the side of the Australian plane, where it released flares.

"The J-16 then accelerated and cut across the nose of the P-8, settling in front of the P-8 at very close distance," he told reporters in Melbourne on Sunday.

"At that moment, it then released a bundle of chaff, which contains small pieces of aluminium, some of which were ingested into the engine of the P-8aircraft. Quite obviously, this is very dangerous."

The department said Defence has for decades undertaken maritime surveillance activities in the region and does so in accordance with international law, exercising the right to freedom of navigation and overflight in international waters and airspace.

AAP with The Project.

Use By Dates Could Disappear As U.K Supermarkets Move To The 'Sniff Test'
NEXT STORY

Use By Dates Could Disappear As U.K Supermarkets Move To The 'Sniff Test'

Advertisement

Related Articles

Use By Dates Could Disappear As U.K Supermarkets Move To The 'Sniff Test'

Use By Dates Could Disappear As U.K Supermarkets Move To The 'Sniff Test'

Some British supermarkets are thinking of scrapping use-by dates.
Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

A new report has suggested that the increased reliance on our smartphones could be the reason for memory loss.
F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 driver Guanyu Zhou has credited the halo head protection system for saving his life after a horror crash during the British Grand Prix.
Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard has admitted there is increasing pressure to bring back mask mandates.
Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

The Wiggles have made history (again!) as they grace the cover of the iconic Rolling Stone magazine.