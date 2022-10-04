R Plates Now Available For Road Users Who Need Support Following Traumatic Event

r

MyCar chief customer officer Adele Coswello said the plates were about “giving people time and space to recover”.

“It’s not just those who have had a traumatic event happen to them, it’s when you’ve witnessed an accident as well,’ Coswello said.

Motoring writer Dave posted a TikTok video explaining how to use the plates, saying; 'In the same way that L plates encourage us to give a little more space on the road, R plates are a way of showing people that you're returning to the street after a difficult time, maybe because of an accident or an injury,' he said.

'It's not an official state-sanctioned thing, rather more like a baby on board sticker.

'So if you do see someone with an R plate, maybe give them just a little more space.’’