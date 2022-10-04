The Project

R Plates Now Available For Road Users Who Need Support Following Traumatic Event

Drivers who are returning to the wheel after a road accident often need some time to become confident again and are now being given a new way to show they need time and patience.

r

MyCar chief customer officer Adele Coswello said the plates were about “giving people time and space to recover”.

“It’s not just those who have had a traumatic event happen to them, it’s when you’ve witnessed an accident as well,’ Coswello said.

Motoring writer Dave posted a TikTok video explaining how to use the plates, saying; 'In the same way that L plates encourage us to give a little more space on the road, R plates are a way of showing people that you're returning to the street after a difficult time, maybe because of an accident or an injury,' he said.

'It's not an official state-sanctioned thing, rather more like a baby on board sticker.

'So if you do see someone with an R plate, maybe give them just a little more space.’’

World's Largest Pokémon Collection Is Going To Auction And Is Expected To Sell For Over $500,000

A woman from the U.K., who owns the world's largest Pokémon collection with over 20,000 items, is set to sell the whole lot and could fetch up to half a million dollars for it.
Kim Kardashian has shown off her new homeware accessory and, once again, failed to connect with the general public.
The western Victorian town of Daylesford has been voted as the home of the 'Big Rainbow', Australia's newest and first big icon celebrating LGBTQIA+ pride in a regional location.
The internet has rediscovered people with blue eyes possibly all descended from one person in Europe between 6,000 and 10,000 years ago.
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe has apologised to her family for declaring four of her grandchildren will be stripped of their titles but has refused to back down over the decision.