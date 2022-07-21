The Project

Quidditch Renamed To ‘Quadball’ Distancing Itself From Author JK Rowling

The popular game Quidditch which originates from JK Rowling’s Harry Potter, has moved to rename itself in a bid to further distance itself from the author.

Author JK Rowling, in the past few years, has frequently been the centre of controversy and contentious statements about transgender people. With her views of transgender women particularly coming under fire. 

Rowling, 56, received backlash and accusations of transphobia in June 2020 after voicing her views on trans women being granted access to female spaces and for mocking an article that used the words 'people who menstruate' instead of 'women.' 

Following widespread distaste for Rowlings views, many fans of Harry Potter have been upset that the series they love was written by someone with views so opposing to theirs. 

The game of Quidditch which originated from Rowling’s book series will be changed to ‘Quadball’ as the sport’s three governing bodies distance themselves from controversial author JK Rowling.  

In addition to the association with Rowling, the term 'Quidditch' has been trademarked by Warner Brothers Studios, which produces the Harry Potter franchise, and 'has limited the sport’s expansion, including but not limited to sponsorship and broadcast opportunities.' 

Thousands of people play the fictional sport - minus the broomsticks - in 40 countries, according to the IQA.

'We are confident in this step and we look forward to all the new opportunities quadball will bring,' Chris Lau, chair of the IQA Board of Trustees, said. 'This is an important moment in our sport's history.'

