Quick 22-Minute Walk Could Be The Key To Offsetting Negative Effects Of Sitting

It's surprising how everyday things can be detrimental to your health. Bread, excessive sleep, or even receiving dog kisses – they might seem harmless, but they could potentially shorten your life. The most concerning everyday activity has to be sitting.

We all love to sit, whether at work, watching TV, or reading this article on your phone. Sitting on your butt is an absolute joy. However, if you do it too much, it can lead to various health problems.

According to Yale Medicine, sitting can lead to "diabetes, poor heart health, weight gain, depression, dementia, and multiple cancers."

But, if you love a good sit-down, don't stress; there is a solution. The British Journal of Sports Medicine recently published a study that found a bit of exercise can help balance things out.

Researchers examined the physical activity of 11,989 people over 50 from Norway, Sweden, and the US, using activity trackers to measure their movement throughout the day.

According to study author, Edvard Saglev from the Arctic University of Norway, people who sat longer had a higher risk of death.

As he explained to the Guardian, "In our study, we found that only those people doing more than 12 hours per day sitting had a higher risk of death. We are talking about any sitting behaviour – such as being in the office or watching TV for long periods of time."

But if you go for a quick walk, that could help lower your risk of death "…doing 22 minutes or more per day, there was no excess risk from sedentary time. And, if doing more than 22 minutes per day, there was a lower risk of death overall. Basically, the more the better."

So, get out there and start walking. Enjoy the fresh air and sunshine. Every step takes you further away from the Grim Reaper.