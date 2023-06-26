Queues At Perisher Leave Skiers Who Paid $234 For A Pass Outraged

When you’re paying $234 for a day pass, it’s safe to say your expectations for a great day on the slopes are pretty high.

Unfortunately, that’s not what awaited skiers and snowboarders over the weekend as huge lines left Perisher visitors furious.

The backlog is blamed on bad weather conditions and a slow start to the snow season.

Perisher Ski Resort operations director, Michael Fearnside, explained that safety was paramount at the resort and it was decided the lifts were not going to operate in light of the hazardous weather.

“In certain weather conditions, it just isn’t safe to operate every lift,” he told news.com.

“Yesterday, we saw wind speeds of around 100km per hour at the top of the mountain which limited the number of lifts we could safely open.”

Slopes across Mount Hotham, Mount Buller, Perisher and Thredbo appeared shockingly bare earlier this month, leading to a very slow start to Australia’s winter ski season.

Every major ski resort in Australia was slated to open their runs on June 10, but Thredbo Ski Resort in NSW ended up pulling the plug due to a lack of snow.

Speaking on Sunday, June 25, Mr Fearnside said, “Today, we have 27 lifts ready to spin (subject to wind) and our beginner-friendly Smiggin Holes area (that is typically more sheltered from prevailing wind) is now open and serviced by five lifts.”

“The current series of weather systems has delivered 64cm of snow over the past seven days and the Perisher team are working hard to continue to prepare additional terrain and lifts for operation during the school holidays.”

The resorts themselves, however, aren't worried yet as minimal snowfall is typical for this time of year, but nevertheless, the forecast of a dry and warm winter is causing some concern.