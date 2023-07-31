The Project

Questions Raised Over Why ADF Taipan Helicopter Was Allowed In The Air After Problems Plague Military’s Fleet

Following the deadly ADF chopper crash that took the lives of four servicemen, there are now questions about the use of Taipan MRH90 helicopters after they were known to have design issues.

As the search and rescue effort in response to the deadly ADF chopper crash turns into a recovery mission, questions are being raised as to why the embattled helicopter was allowed in the air at all.

Speaking out of Canberra today, Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles confirmed the four army aircrew members aboard the MRH-90 Taipan helicopter had died.

“There was a catastrophic incident and with every passing hour, it is now clear that any hope of finding Captain Lyon, Lieutenant Nugent, Warrant Officer Laycock and Corporal Alexander Naggs has been lost,” he said.

Today, after a three-day search, the discovery of significant wreckage confirmed the worst.

Authorities are now focused on recovering the bodies of the four servicemen onboard the ADF helicopter that crashed during a joint Talisman Sabre training exercise off Hamilton Island, Friday.

Speculation is mounting that a major malfunction caused the Taipan MRH90 chopper to crash, making it the latest incident to plague the 47 strong fleet.

Bec Shrimpton, Director of Defence Strategy and National Security at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, told The Project that the helicopters are riddled with flaws.

“Design issues with the tail rotor, with the engine, with the door,” she said.

“There have also been questions around the avionics, there have been issues with reliability,” she continued.

The Taipans were purchased in 2004 by then Prime Minister John Howard, against official advice.

A string of safety incidents which saw the helicopters grounded at least nine times until 2021, when Scott Morrison announced the choppers would be decommissioned by 2024, 13 years ahead of schedule.

In March this year, engine failure caused another Taipan to crash near Jervis Bay. Miraculously all ten crew members survived.

Former soldier and Defence Policy Advisor, Dr Glenn Kolomeitz told The Project that he believes that the Taipan helicopters should never be flown again and ground the whole fleet immediately.

