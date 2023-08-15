Questions Raised Over Response Time To Sydney Plane Incident

Muhammed Arif was charged on Tuesday with one count of making a false statement about a threat to damage a division 3 aircraft and one count of not complying with the cabin crew's safety instructions.

Mr Arif allegedly became disruptive shortly after Malaysia Airlines flight MH122 departed Sydney on Monday at 1.06pm, yelling at other passengers and gesturing to a backpack he was wearing on his chest.

The pilot turned the plane around while it was over north-west NSW, landing back on the runway at Sydney Airport at about 3.47pm.

The plane remained on the tarmac for over two hours before passengers were evacuated and Mr Arif was arrested by the Australian Federal Police (AFP).

Passenger Edo Kahn said the situation on board escalated after the plane took off and the man began praying "really loudly".

"People thought maybe he was just scared of flying initially, but then it just sort of got worse as things progressed and the whole situation with him not letting go of his bag," he said.

Velutha Parambath, who was travelling with his young family, said the passenger began saying "Allahu akbar" and pointing to a bag next to him as the plane started taking off.

Others on board the flight said the man yelled at flight attendants, made threats and knelt in the aisle of the aircraft.

The 194 passengers and five crew were evacuated from the A330 aircraft and taken to the terminal unharmed.

But some criticised the AFP for the time it took officers to board the plane and arrest the man after the flight returned to Sydney.

"They could have disembarked us, they could have done something," Mr Parambath said.

"We were just isolated at the end of the runway and that was the scariest of all.

"If the plane actually had a bomb, I don't think we would be here today."

The AFP said officers acted once it was safe to do so.

NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb praised the work of the flight crew, adding the three-hour response time for officers to enter the plane and arrest the man was "pretty good".

"We can never presume anything and you don't know whether this person was acting alone or he actually had other support on the plane or outside the plane," she said.

"The protocol in Australia is to negotiate, we don't storm planes, this is not TV, it's not the movies - we want to protect the lives of all passengers."

Mr Arif did not appear in court to hear the charges, with Magistrate Greg Grogin told he was refusing to leave his cell to appear via video link.

Mr Arif’s lawyer, Mostafa Daoudie, requested his client be held so he could undertake a mental health assessment.

The charges come as the AFP faces criticism for the amount of time it took for Mr Arif to be arrested and passengers to be safely evacuated.

With AAP.