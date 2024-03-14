Questions Raised Over Ballarat Mine After Tragic Collapse

Tragedy in Victoria’s Gold Field region yesterday afternoon, as 30 men working at The Ballarat Gold Mine were caught in a rock collapse three kilometres from the mine’s entrance, trapping them five hundred metres underground.

While 28 miners were able to make it to a safety pod, two others were pinned by fallen rocks, rescuers racing to save them.

One of them, a 21-year-old, is fighting for his life after being airlifted to hospital with severe lower body injuries around 8.30pm last night.

His 37-year-old colleague was tragically found dead early this morning.

Now, questions are being raised about the mine’s safety practices and its troubled history.

In 2007, 27 miners were rescued after a tunnel caved in 700 metres underground.

Then in 2021, the state’s mining regulator put the mine’s former operators on notice after 600 tonnes of rock collapsed within hours of a worker being there.

Union leaders are slamming the mine’s operators, claiming its safety manager was made redundant just months ago, and that the two workers involved in yesterday’s tragedy were performing a dangerous form of mining called “air-legging” under un-supported ground.

So, was this tragic accident preventable? And could more miners be at risk?

Ronnie Hayden is secretary of the Australian Workers Union’s Victorian branch, and he told The Project that the method of mining being used, called ‘air legging’, places miners at risk.

“You imagine mostly mining nowadays is done using big machinery, where the workers, the miners, are well back away from the face and from any unsupported ground,” he said.

“Using an air leg is two guys holding on to a big drill with a leg, one single leg coming down from the middle of it. It's run by compressed air and water and it is physically mining.

“This is going back to pick, using a pick axe to mine. This is something that just shouldn't be happening today.”

Hayden added air legging was a “cheap and nasty” way of mining.

“Our understanding, it hasn't happened in Victoria for the last eight years,” he said.

“We understand that there are some mines in Western Australia that may have different rock that have been using it, but it definitely shouldn't have been used in this place at this time.”

Hayden said he was “angry” this had happened as “laws that should be stopping this from happening”.

“I would imagine that maybe there'll be miners that would be nervous about going to work, but I can guarantee there'll be miners' families that will be afraid to send their husbands, wives, sons and daughters back into a mine,” he said.