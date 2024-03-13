Queenslanders Spark Debate After Taking Their Shoes Off At The Cinema To Watch Film Barefoot

A video shared to social media showed at least five people reclining with their bare feet on the seats while at Event Cinemas in Toowoomba, Queensland.

The video was accompanied by text that read "Point of view: You have a premium luxury experience in Australia" and captioned "Should you at least wait until the lights go down?".

I'm not entirely sure why it's ok if it's dark but not when the lights are up.

I'm also assuming that these people were in thongs, in which case the only thing not being covered that previously was hidden, would be the soles of their feet.

Apparently the real crime here is that tickets for that particular seating area of the cinema range from $33 to $66 and therefore, some decorum must be observed.

Opinions on the matter were divided as always. With one person saying, "Without checking, I knew it was Queensland!"

Someone else added, "Shoes off but with socks and a blankie," while another said, "shoes off but.. ffs people! SOCKS".

Others were on board with the barefoot viewing, one person saying "100% shoes off! Mate you gotta be comfy!"

Personally I'm keeping socks and shoes on for no other reason than I know I'll end up accidentally filling them with popcorn throughout the film. But if I'm thongs, they're off in the foyer.