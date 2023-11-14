The Project

Queenslander Bowls An Incredible Six Wickets In Six Balls In History-Making Effort

While the world's attention is focused on the Cricket World Cup, a bowler in a Queensland third-grade competition is stealing the headlines.

Mudgeeraba's Gareth Morgan took an incredible six wickets in one over (or just six balls).

It was the last over of the match between Mudgeeraba Nerang & Districts Cricket Club and Surfers Paradise in the Gold Coast's Premier League Division Three.

It came down to the final over. Surfers Paradise, on 4-174, needed five runs to win, Mudgeeraba needed six wickets to claim victory,

Morgan toyed with the idea of giving one of his young lads the ball, but then thought: "I'll bowl — they can hit the winning runs off me, this younger fella doesn't need that'."

Off the first ball he had opener Jake Garland caught at midwicket for 65 trying to win the game with one hit. A reporter for the Gold Coast Bulletin Garland ended up writing about the afternoon under the headline: 'I was first to go in six-ball epic'.

Next up Connor Matheson and Surfers' captain Michael Curtin were also caught on the leg side to give Morgan a hat-trick.

"I remember thinking after I got the hat-trick — I don't want to lose this game now," Morgan told the ABC.

Wade McDougall was then caught at point before Riley Eckersley and Brodie Phelan were bowled, leaving non-striker Nicholas Bouwmeeter stranded at the other end in disbelief.

"When I saw the stumps go back on the last ball I couldn't believe it — I've never seen anything like it," said Morgan.

"Everyone was going wild. It was incredible, I don't think anyone could believe it had happened."

Morgan has now gone global with his history-making over, appearing on international news show and in headlines across the world.

With AAP.

Image: Facebook/Mudgeeraba Nerang & Districts Cricket Club

Study Says Deaths When Taking Selfies At Tourist Hotspots Are A ‘Public Health Problem’

