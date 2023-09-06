Queensland Youth Crime Victims Call For Tougher Penalties

On Wednesday, the Voice for Victims group met with senior government ministers and the Commissioner of the Queensland Police Service, Katarina Caroll.

The meeting follows a protest from the group through the streets of Brisbane demanding change.

Last month, the Queensland Premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, refused to meet with the victims advocacy group.

Despite this, the group believe they’re still making strides for action.

Deputy Queensland Premier Steven Miles, has answered their calls to establish an independent youth crime committee.

However, the government has stopped short of labelling the youth crime issue as a ‘crisis’.