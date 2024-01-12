Queensland Woman Bitten By Eastern Brown Snake While Asleep In Bed

Emergency services were called to the home in the regional Queensland town of Glenmorgan at around 1 am on Friday 12 January.

A picture of the snake was shared by LifeFlight showed the snake poking its head out of the covers of her bed.

QAS State Operations Centre officer Emily Mildred told the ABC that the woman in her 20s experienced nausea and vomiting while being assessed by its clinical hub while on the phone to 000 operators.

"It was a really good insight for our crews heading out there," she said. "Our crews were able to take out some anti-venom."

Her family has been praised for their quick thinking to apply correct first aid to stabilise her.

"They kept the patient very still, they kept the limb still and they used a snake bandage to firmly encircle the limb to prevent movement of the venom towards the centre of the body," Dr Allan MacKillop, chief medical officer at LifeFlight told the ABC.

"They also called for the ambulance quickly, sought help, kept her calm and reassured her until the ambulance arrived. So they did everything they were supposed to do."

"Often, the snakes will bite when they're being threatened, when they're being chased or when [someone is] attempting to handle," Dr MacKillop said.

"Obviously, the advice is to keep well away from these snakes if you see them. In my experience, it's very uncommon to be bitten while you're asleep. It would have been a terrifying situation for anybody."