The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Queensland Woman Bitten By Eastern Brown Snake While Asleep In Bed

Queensland Woman Bitten By Eastern Brown Snake While Asleep In Bed

A Queensland woman has been rushed to hospital after she was bitten by an Eastern Brown snake while asleep in bed.

Emergency services were called to the home in the regional Queensland town of Glenmorgan at around 1 am on Friday 12 January.

A picture of the snake was shared by LifeFlight showed the snake poking its head out of the covers of her bed.

QAS State Operations Centre officer Emily Mildred told the ABC that the woman in her 20s experienced nausea and vomiting while being assessed by its clinical hub while on the phone to 000 operators.

"It was a really good insight for our crews heading out there," she said. "Our crews were able to take out some anti-venom."

Her family has been praised for their quick thinking to apply correct first aid to stabilise her.

"They kept the patient very still, they kept the limb still and they used a snake bandage to firmly encircle the limb to prevent movement of the venom towards the centre of the body," Dr Allan MacKillop, chief medical officer at LifeFlight told the ABC.

"They also called for the ambulance quickly, sought help, kept her calm and reassured her until the ambulance arrived. So they did everything they were supposed to do."

"Often, the snakes will bite when they're being threatened, when they're being chased or when [someone is] attempting to handle," Dr MacKillop said.

"Obviously, the advice is to keep well away from these snakes if you see them. In my experience, it's very uncommon to be bitten while you're asleep. It would have been a terrifying situation for anybody."

Tourism Campaign Asks Aliens To Visit Kentucky
NEXT STORY

Tourism Campaign Asks Aliens To Visit Kentucky

Advertisement

Related Articles

Tourism Campaign Asks Aliens To Visit Kentucky

Tourism Campaign Asks Aliens To Visit Kentucky

Using an infrared laser, a team of scientists and scholars have beamed a message to the Trappist-1 solar system 40 light years away, inviting aliens to come visit.
New Study Finds Women Less Likely To Be Given CPR In Public Over Exposure Fears

New Study Finds Women Less Likely To Be Given CPR In Public Over Exposure Fears

We'd all like to think if we went into cardiac arrest, someone would help perform CPR or grab the defibrillator. But for half of the population, that's not always the case.
Indulging In A Cheeky Late-Night Snack Might Be Very Bad For Your Health

Indulging In A Cheeky Late-Night Snack Might Be Very Bad For Your Health

Experts caution that late-night meals, a common practice for nearly 60% of over 34,000 surveyed U.S. adults, may have unintended health consequences.
Tasmanian Garden Wins The World’s Ugliest Lawn contest

Tasmanian Garden Wins The World’s Ugliest Lawn contest

Kathleen Murray proudly snagged the top spot in the first-ever World’s Ugliest Lawn competition, a global event stemming from a Swedish initiative promoting water-saving and eco-friendly gardening.
Teacher’s List Of Banned Words Sparks Debate

Teacher’s List Of Banned Words Sparks Debate

One teacher’s list of prohibited words, including “Rizz”, “Bruh”, “Period!” and “Big Dawg”, has sparked debate online on what is acceptable language in the classroom.