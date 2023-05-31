The Project

Queensland Teachers Under Fire For Receiving Too Many Expensive Gifts

Teachers are overworked and underpaid, and now, according to ethics expert Howard Whitton, they're spoiled as well.

Queensland teachers, in particular, have been questioned about the gifts that they have received from grateful students and parents.

Shame on these teachers for thinking their countless hours of overtime and emotionally taxing work days could be acknowledged with materialistic gratitude - surely a high five is enough?!

According to the Queensland Public Service Commission, public servants, which state school teachers are, "gifts other than a token or a memento must not be accepted unless it can be shown to be of benefit to the agency".

Amongst some of the gifts that are in question, you'll find a robotic vacuum cleaner, Air Jordan sneakers, holidays and tickets to see KISS live (which seems less of a gift and more of a punishment, but that is neither here nor there).

Managers at Education Queensland state that gifts given to teachers need to be approved by supervisors before they are accepted, which really takes away from the delightful moment.

After a year of late nights spent on marking, enduring passive-aggressive notes from co-workers and being sworn at by children, surely a $6 box of Roses will do the trick?

Moreover, the gifts themselves need to work towards improving their job as a teacher. Let's hope teachers are into thank-you baskets filled with whiteboard markers.

Ethics advisor Whitton explains that these restrictions around presents are there for a reason. It eliminates the possibility of people paying for special treatment of their kids, which is silly.

We all know kids get special treatment if they don't swear at the teachers. So simple.

So, parents, you can relax; the standard of gifts has gone down, and teachers, you too can relax; there will be no more KISS tickets coming your way.

