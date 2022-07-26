The Project

Queensland Strawberry Producers Create Strawberries That Taste Like A Pina Colada

If you like getting caught in the rain, these strawberries are for you! Researchers have just developed white and pink strawberries that taste and smell like summers best cocktail, a pina colada.

Are you a strawberry lover that also enjoys a pina colada? Well, we’re one step closer to pina colada flavoured strawbs being stocked on supermarket shelves. 

 

The new “white” strawberries are completely white on the inside with pale pink skin and surrounded by red seeds, while the “pink” strawberry has a peach pink exterior with a pure white interior. 

 

Speaking to the ABC, lead strawberry breeder (that’s their actual title) at the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF) research station Jodi Neal said her team had spent eight years perfecting the fruit, with the varieties now ready for commercialisation. 

 

"Both taste and smell really different, really beautiful," she said. 

 

"They're really sweet, they have very low acidity, very low tang, so it's just this lovely, almost pina colada-style experience. 

 

"They have a lot of the flavour notes that come from their Chilean strawberry grandparents, lovely tropical overtones, almost pineapple flavours and smells." 

 

I didn’t think the strawberry could get any better, but I think it just did. 

 

Imagine dipping a pina colada flavoured strawberry into melted chocolate, I can’t wait! 

 

Currently there is yet to be a name trademarked for the pina colada strawberries, any suggestions? 

 

"These two varieties do have names at the moment, but they are just basically weird codes. They're very unsexy," Dr Neal joked. 

 

"They'll be marketed as, hopefully, something slightly better than SB17-230, for example." 

Maccas Says Neigh To Horse-And-Cart
Maccas Says Neigh To Horse-And-Cart

