The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Queensland State Of Origin Star Carl Webb Dies Age 42

Queensland State Of Origin Star Carl Webb Dies Age 42

Former Queensland and rugby league player Carl Webb has died aged 42, after a four-year-long battle with Motor Neurone Disease.

Webb was diagnosed with MND in 2020 at the age of 39, and passed away on Thursday evening after a fall at his home.

Webb was a fan favourite in the NRL between 2000 and 2011, playing 187 first-grade games for the Brisbane Broncos, North Queensland Cowboys and Parramatta Eels, while also representing Queensland in 12 origins matches and Australia in one test.

The Carl Webb foundation was established in 2021, raising awareness and funds for those suffering from the disorder.

MND is a progressive neurological disorder with no known cure, which limits speech and movement as it worsens. 

Speaking to News Corp of his diagnosis in 2021, Webb said every day he did was a battle. 

“Day by day, I’m on a slow decline,” he said.

“I can still walk, but my legs are starting to get a bit sloppy. I drag my feet a bit. If I fall, it’s a real struggle to get back up. I can’t push myself up.

“Strength was a big thing for me, I was always strong, but now my strength is gone.”

CEO of the Queensland Rugby League, Ben Ikin, described Webb’s life as “truly remarkable”.

“Rugby league lost a true warrior this week and our condolences go out to Carl’s family at this very difficult time.”

Economists claim The McCallisters from Home Alone Are In The richest One Percent
NEXT STORY

Economists claim The McCallisters from Home Alone Are In The richest One Percent

Advertisement

Related Articles

Economists claim The McCallisters from Home Alone Are In The richest One Percent

Economists claim The McCallisters from Home Alone Are In The richest One Percent

The New York Times launched a joint investigation with economists from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago to figure out just how the McCallister family in Home Alone could afford their impressive house.
Company Offers Bonuses For Employees Who Run 100km A Month

Company Offers Bonuses For Employees Who Run 100km A Month

The Dongpo Paper company in China’s Guangdong province has started an incentive that offers employees a whopping bonus, but only on the condition that they run two miles a day.
Husband Tricks Wife Into Thinking She’s Stealing His Hoodie In The Most Wholesome Way

Husband Tricks Wife Into Thinking She’s Stealing His Hoodie In The Most Wholesome Way

We all know the age-old adage that girlfriends will steal their partner’s jumpers, so one man took advantage of this and tricked his wife into thinking she was stealing his jumper.
Mike Tindall Reveals His Nickname For Prince William Is 'One Pint Willy'

Mike Tindall Reveals His Nickname For Prince William Is 'One Pint Willy'

On a recent episode of rugby league legend Rob Burrow's podcast, Mike Tindall, and his wife Zara, the King's niece, playfully bantered with the host, revealing a few of their quirky nicknames.
New Study Finds Sniffing Women’s Tears Makes Men Less Aggressive

New Study Finds Sniffing Women’s Tears Makes Men Less Aggressive

Research has found that sniffing a woman’s emotional tears reduced male aggression by over 40 per cent.