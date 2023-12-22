Queensland State Of Origin Star Carl Webb Dies Age 42

Webb was diagnosed with MND in 2020 at the age of 39, and passed away on Thursday evening after a fall at his home.

Webb was a fan favourite in the NRL between 2000 and 2011, playing 187 first-grade games for the Brisbane Broncos, North Queensland Cowboys and Parramatta Eels, while also representing Queensland in 12 origins matches and Australia in one test.

The Carl Webb foundation was established in 2021, raising awareness and funds for those suffering from the disorder.

MND is a progressive neurological disorder with no known cure, which limits speech and movement as it worsens.

Speaking to News Corp of his diagnosis in 2021, Webb said every day he did was a battle.

“Day by day, I’m on a slow decline,” he said.

“I can still walk, but my legs are starting to get a bit sloppy. I drag my feet a bit. If I fall, it’s a real struggle to get back up. I can’t push myself up.

“Strength was a big thing for me, I was always strong, but now my strength is gone.”

CEO of the Queensland Rugby League, Ben Ikin, described Webb’s life as “truly remarkable”.

“Rugby league lost a true warrior this week and our condolences go out to Carl’s family at this very difficult time.”