Queensland Slashes Public Transport To 50c Per Journey

The price of public transport fares in Queensland will be slashed to 50 cents per journey for six months, ahead of the state election.

Reduced fares will be available on all Translink services anywhere in the state from August 5, however, it does not apply to privately-owned transport services.

The government hopes reduced train, bus and ferry fares will encourage more people to travel without their cars, with public transport usage about 13 per cent below pre-pandemic levels.

The 50-cent fares will apply to all commuters, meaning concession card holders who already have access to reduced ticket prices will see their fares further reduced.

The government claims reduced prices would also have a "disinflationary effect".

Queensland Premier Steven Miles said the $150 million six-month trial would save commuters thousands of dollars in ticket fares, fuel and paid parking costs.

"Public transport usage has never returned to its pre-COVID levels and that's one of the things contributing to congestion, particularly in the southeast," Mr Miles told reporters in Mango Hill on Sunday.

"We're hoping that this trial of 50-cent fares will give people a reason to rethink their habits."

The next Queensland state election is due to be held on October 26 - almost 13 weeks after the new, temporary fares come into effect - and the Labor government is currently running behind the opposition in voter polls.

Miles said if enough Queenslanders take up the opportunity for reduced fares then he would consider making the trial permanent and it would be a "good result" if services became crowded.

"This is use it or lose it," Miles said.

"If this is effective, if this reduces congestion and sees lots of people get back on public transport then obviously we'll consider making it permanent."

With AAP.

Aussies Flushing Strange Items Down The Loo Causing Major Sewer Blocks

