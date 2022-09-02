Queensland Seeks To Remove Controversial Clause The Allows Religious Schools To Discriminate Against LGBTIQA+ Teachers

Currently in Queensland, a controversial clause can be used by religious bodies to discriminate against LGBTIQA+ and unmarried teachers.

A 14-month review into Queensland’s discrimination laws has found the clause should be abolished, along with other findings.

The sweeping reforms will be put forward by the state's Human Rights Commission.

Potential reforms also aim to ensure LGBTIQ+ students and staff feel safe in religious schools, while balancing protecting religious freedoms.

"The actions of Citipointe Christian College at the start of this year highlighted the importance of having specific protections for LGBTIQ+ students and staff at religious schools," Ms Fentiman said.

The Brisbane school made national headlines this year over the contracts, which said it would only enrol students on the basis of the gender that corresponds to their biological sex.

It also said homosexuality is "sinful" and akin to bestiality, incest and pedophilia.

But Christian Schools Australia says the right of Queensland parents to choose a school that reflects their beliefs "could be trashed" by the reforms.

"Parents across Queensland looking for a faith-based education have every right to be very concerned by these recommendations," Mark Spencer, the Director of Public Policy says.

The Queensland government is now considering the report.

It found that most experiences of discrimination and sexual harassment are not reported.

"We heard a strong message about the barriers people face to making a complaint," the report says.

Shannon Fentiman, Queensland’s attorney-general, said the government will “carefully consider” the recommendations.

“It has been over 30 years since the Goss government introduced Queensland’s Anti-Discrimination Act. At the time, the legislation was groundbreaking, but three decades on, our society is a different place with different values,” Fentiman said.

AAP With The Project