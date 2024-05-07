Queensland Public Sector To Receive 10 Extra Days Of Leave

Reproductive leave is for both males and females, and it kicks in in September and will cost taxpayers around $80 million per year.

The leave covers things like menstrual pain, vasectomy recovery, endometriosis, prostate or breast cancer screening, and days off for IVF treatments.

And that’s all on top of the existing 10 days sick and carer’s leave entitlements.

But business groups are not impressed.

Australia is not exactly ‘up there’ for paid sick leave days when compared to the rest of the world. We have 10 days, while Austria and Germany offer 6 weeks!

As Aussie employees begin to demand more, some workplaces are offering things like ‘pet leave’, ‘gender affirmation leave’ and ‘lifestyle leave’.

So will new and wide-ranging paid leave days soon become the norm?

Speaking with The Project, workplace expert Lauren Anderson said that the “interesting and intriguing leave types that we’re seeing are probably designed to attract more people to these industries.”

Small businesses have pushed back against the extra leave, and Anderson said that “not all leave is going to be fit for every business, for every industry.”

“I don’t think that there’s broad sweeping leave that should be offered everywhere, but it should be Industry to industry, sector to sector, business to business,” she said.

“It sets a conversation starter for employers to be reflective, and look at what can we offer our people.

“What is it that they need to perform their work better?”