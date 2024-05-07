The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Queensland Public Sector To Receive 10 Extra Days Of Leave

Queensland Public Sector To Receive 10 Extra Days Of Leave

Following a campaign by Queensland Unions, all the state’s public sector workers are set to be entitled to an extra 10 days leave per year.

Reproductive leave is for both males and females, and it kicks in in September and will cost taxpayers around $80 million per year.

The leave covers things like menstrual pain, vasectomy recovery, endometriosis, prostate or breast cancer screening, and days off for IVF treatments.

And that’s all on top of the existing 10 days sick and carer’s leave entitlements.

But business groups are not impressed.

Australia is not exactly ‘up there’ for paid sick leave days when compared to the rest of the world. We have 10 days, while Austria and Germany offer 6 weeks!

As Aussie employees begin to demand more, some workplaces are offering things like ‘pet leave’, ‘gender affirmation leave’ and ‘lifestyle leave’.

So will new and wide-ranging paid leave days soon become the norm?

Speaking with The Project, workplace expert Lauren Anderson said that the “interesting and intriguing leave types that we’re seeing are probably designed to attract more people to these industries.”

Small businesses have pushed back against the extra leave, and Anderson said that “not all leave is going to be fit for every business, for every industry.”

“I don’t think that there’s broad sweeping leave that should be offered everywhere, but it should be Industry to industry, sector to sector, business to business,” she said.

“It sets a conversation starter for employers to be reflective, and look at what can we offer our people.

“What is it that they need to perform their work better?”

Erin Patterson Pleads Not Guilty To Mushroom Triple-Murder
NEXT STORY

Erin Patterson Pleads Not Guilty To Mushroom Triple-Murder

Advertisement

Related Articles

Erin Patterson Pleads Not Guilty To Mushroom Triple-Murder

Erin Patterson Pleads Not Guilty To Mushroom Triple-Murder

Erin Patterson has pleaded not guilty to eight charges, including allegedly murdering three people with deadly mushrooms.
William Shatner Would Consider Returning To Star Trek

William Shatner Would Consider Returning To Star Trek

In a recent press junket, William Shatner said that returning to his iconic role in Star Trek as Captain Kirk was “an intriguing idea.”
Perth Mum-To-Be Slams Restaurant For Removing Meat From Dish Because She Is Pregnant

Perth Mum-To-Be Slams Restaurant For Removing Meat From Dish Because She Is Pregnant

A Perth mum-to-be has shared an unexpected side-effect of pregnancy: restaurants doing your ordering for you.
Domino's Is Looking for a New Hand Model

Domino's Is Looking for a New Hand Model

When you think of working for Domino's, you might think of delivery or pizza chef positions.
Kim Kardashian Shocks With Cinched Waist At Met Gala

Kim Kardashian Shocks With Cinched Waist At Met Gala

Kim Kardashian has stolen the spotlight at this year’s Met Gala, with a shockingly cinched waist accentuating the reality star’s signature curves.