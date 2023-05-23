Queensland Police To Release Documentary About Fight Against Youth Crime As Vigilantism Increases

Now Queensland officers are telling their side of the story by releasing a documentary in a bid to provide insight into police efforts to protect and serve.

A collection of ten months of real police videos detailing efforts of authorities amid an epidemic of offending by children, as police come under pressure to explain why things in the state are getting worse.

It is being launched in the wake of increasing community frustration and vigilantes seeking mob justice.

The documentary details a fall in the number of youth offenders but an increase in the crimes they are committing, and the tragic stories of some juvenile offenders born into trauma and given little hope for rehabilitation.

The QLD Police Commissioner was questioned about the merits of a PR exercise, telling Sunrise there was “no money spent on the documentary”.