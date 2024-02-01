The Project

Queensland Police Scramble To Free 3-Year-Old Stuck In Claw Machine

Police were called after a three-year-old boy somehow managed to get stuck inside a claw machine in a Brisbane shopping centre.

Ethan Hopper was playing with the claw machine at Capalaba Shopping Centre when he thought it was much easier to get inside the claw machine to snag some toys.

The three-year-old managed to squeeze up the chute and past the hinged door.

Ethan’s father, Tim, told The Courier Mail that he had started laughing when he discovered his son stuck in the machine.

“A huge crowd gathered and were all pointing and entertained, when Ethan started getting all that attention from the crowd he started showing off and enjoying it even more, he thought he was the king.

“At one point he yelled out ‘free toys’ and started throwing toys down the shoot from the machine to the patrons standing around.”

“The company kept asking me if I had money stuck in the machine and I said the only thing stuck in the machine is my three-year-old son.”

In the video, police tell the young boy to move to the back of the machine and to cover his eyes so they can break the glass to free him.

Thankfully, little Ethan was removed from the machine unharmed and with a big toy as a prize.

