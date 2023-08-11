The Project

Queensland Police Fail To Identify Cause Of Russell Island House Fire

Queensland Police have confirmed they have not been able to identify the cause of a house fire on Russell Island that claimed the lives of five boys and their father.

Wayne Godinet, 34, and his young boys perished when the blaze tore through the property on Russell Island near Brisbane about 6am on Sunday.

The children's mother, Samantha Stephenson, 28, and another woman survived the inferno, fleeing as the two-storey home was engulfed in flames.

In a statement, Queensland Police said it is "continuing to investigate the circumstances".

"Extensive investigations to date have failed to identify the cause of the fire," it said.

"Despite this, no suspicious circumstances have been identified.

"An extensive report will be prepared for the coroner now that the post-mortem examinations have been completed."

