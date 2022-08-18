Queensland Passenger Shocked To Receive 4 Demerit Points And A $1078 Fine For Little-Known Rule

Next time someone gives you a lift somewhere, you might want to make sure your seatbelt is on properly - as this woman found out the hard way what can happen if it isn’t.

As a passenger, you usually just zone out when in the car, as surely passengers can’t be fined for things?

Well, apparently, you can.

Hailey Gilliard in Queensland took to TikTok to share her shock as she received a whopping $1078 fine in the mail and 4 demerit points.

The camera photo supplied by Queensland Police shows Gilliard - who was in the front passenger seat at the time - wearing her seatbelt under her arms, rather than over her right shoulder.

In Queensland, the law states that all passenger's and drivers' seatbelts “must be worn with the belt over your shoulder, running across your chest”.

Gilliard stated in her video she was wearing her seatbelt incorrectly due to carsickness.

“I just got fined $1000 for wearing my seatbelt incorrectly, my seatbelt was underneath my arm because I was a bit carsick, and I had to lean over, and I got $1000 fine.” she said in the video.

Gilliard did not complain about the fine or dispute it, according to the video, and merely shared it as a cautionary tale to others.

https://www.tiktok.com/@haileygillard1/video/7130510979414101250?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&q=hailey%20gilliard&t=1660780894018