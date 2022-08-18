The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Queensland Passenger Shocked To Receive 4 Demerit Points And A $1078 Fine For Little-Known Rule

Queensland Passenger Shocked To Receive 4 Demerit Points And A $1078 Fine For Little-Known Rule

Most of us are aware that as drivers, we could get fined for; speeding, running a red light etc. However, most of us don’t think about what we can get fined for as a passenger, as this woman discovered the hard way.

Next time someone gives you a lift somewhere, you might want to make sure your seatbelt is on properly - as this woman found out the hard way what can happen if it isn’t.

As a passenger, you usually just zone out when in the car, as surely passengers can’t be fined for things?

Well, apparently, you can.

Hailey Gilliard in Queensland took to TikTok to share her shock as she received a whopping $1078 fine in the mail and 4 demerit points.

The camera photo supplied by Queensland Police shows Gilliard - who was in the front passenger seat at the time - wearing her seatbelt under her arms, rather than over her right shoulder.

In Queensland, the law states that all passenger's and drivers' seatbelts “must be worn with the belt over your shoulder, running across your chest”.

Gilliard stated in her video she was wearing her seatbelt incorrectly due to carsickness.

“I just got fined $1000 for wearing my seatbelt incorrectly, my seatbelt was underneath my arm because I was a bit carsick, and I had to lean over, and I got $1000 fine.” she said in the video.

Gilliard did not complain about the fine or dispute it, according to the video, and merely shared it as a cautionary tale to others.

https://www.tiktok.com/@haileygillard1/video/7130510979414101250?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&q=hailey%20gilliard&t=1660780894018

U.S. Bans Episode Of 'Bluey' Because Of 'Inappropriate Content'
NEXT STORY

U.S. Bans Episode Of 'Bluey' Because Of 'Inappropriate Content'

Advertisement

Related Articles

U.S. Bans Episode Of 'Bluey' Because Of 'Inappropriate Content'

U.S. Bans Episode Of 'Bluey' Because Of 'Inappropriate Content'

U.S. audiences are being denied an episode of Bluey because of 'inappropriate content'.
WHO Issues Warning After Owner Infects Pet Dog With Monkeypox In First Case Of Its Kind

WHO Issues Warning After Owner Infects Pet Dog With Monkeypox In First Case Of Its Kind

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said a dog has been infected with monkeypox after catching the virus from its owner.
Almost 750KG Of Ice Seized From Shipping Containers In Sydney

Almost 750KG Of Ice Seized From Shipping Containers In Sydney

Almost 750 kilos of methylamphetamine concealed in marble tiles has been seized from shipping containers in Sydney, allegedly sent by an international crime syndicate.
Ash Barty Reveals Her Surprising New Career Move Following Retirement From Tennis

Ash Barty Reveals Her Surprising New Career Move Following Retirement From Tennis

Ash Barty has revealed her new career move, with a major Australian company, months after retiring from Tennis.
Lockdowns A 'Policy Failure' According To Leading WHO Envoy

Lockdowns A 'Policy Failure' According To Leading WHO Envoy

One of the leading figures in the international response to the COVID-19 pandemic has said that the use of lockdowns during the first two years of the crisis was a policy failure.