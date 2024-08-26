Queensland Man Has Close Encounter With A Great White Shark

Jayden Grace shared the video of the shark trying to take a bite out of his tinnie while fishing with his friend Joe Cook.

“Holy, that is huge,” Grace says in the video.

“He’s not interested in him (a fish on their line), I think he’s more interested in the boat.”

The vision then shows the shark trying to bite into the metal boat.

“Woah woah woah, he just bit my boat. He just bit my boat,” he says.

“I think it’s time to leave.”

He then showed the damage inflicted on the boat, with large teeth marks on the side.

“Well, that’s something I’ll never forget,” he said in a social media post.

“By far the biggest shark I’ve seen in my life! Easy 5m great white shark has a little taste test of the renegade.”