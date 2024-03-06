The Project

Queensland High School Cops Heat After Explicit Calendar Featuring Teachers Leaks

A Queensland high school has copped some heat after a calendar filled with explicit photos from a staff photo shoot was leaked to the public.

Balmoral State High School in Brisbane's inner west had a slew of photos featuring teachers posed in compromising positions. One teacher was photographed wearing a gold mankini, while another was in a nun costume.

The 2023 calendar was placed in a staff lunchroom, according to The Courier Mail.

Concerns were raised after a whistleblower made a complaint, which resulted in the denial of the calendar's existence.

The Courier Mail reports that the whistleblower said the calendar is evidence of a toxic culture at the school.

"It's the lack of professionalism, it's the fact they've involved a nun and he's dressed as some gay guy – it's completely inappropriate … and totally unacceptable."

The public has been split, with many saying the calendar crosses the line, while others defended the teachers, saying it should not be taken too seriously.

Talking to Today, Queensland senator Matt Canavan said he didn't "want to be a prude" and that the teachers were "probably having a bit of fun."

"It's probably more embarrassing for them than it is for anyone else."

A Department of Education spokesperson told the Daily Mail that it had "a responsibility to maintain the confidentiality of employee information."

They maintain that no students or parents had seen the calendar.

Image: Courier Mail

