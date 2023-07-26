Queensland Government To Begin New Strategy To Suppress Fire Ants To Stop Them Spreading Into NSW

The highly destructive ant is native to South America but has been in Australia since 2001, when they were found in Brisbane.

There have been several large detections of the invasive species south of the border since April.

A 2021 review of the national strategy identified that at least $3 billion was needed over the next five years to wipe out the pest.

The band spreads from Moreton Bay down to Tweed Heads near the NSW border and west across to the Lockyer Valley.

The band will be treated three times a year in an effort to suppress the fire ants.

NSW farmers are concerned as the invasive species moves south.

Beef producer Craig Huf from Upper Burringbar in northern NSW said the risk of fire ants spreading was elevated because of the number of NSW farmers who source their hay from Queensland.

"We are asking the question at the moment, whether or not that would be a useful management tool, where trucks, commercial operators carrying produce and soil, hay and cattle, would be checked," Huf told AAP.

NSW farmers are calling on the NSW state government to set up checkpoints on the border.

With AAP.

Image: Qld Department of Agriculture and Fisheries