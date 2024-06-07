Queensland Force Decider After Thrilling Women's State of Origin Win

A crowd of 25,872 people turned out despite the wet weather in Newcastle, a record attendance for a Women’s State of Origin game.

The Maroons were trailing by six points with 10 minutes to play, with Brown’s field goal in the last few minutes giving them the lead for the first time in the game.

"That was insane," Queensland coach Tahnee Norris said of the win.

"That's true Origin football. It's so good for our game to play a game of footy like that for the crowd.

"These girls know what it takes to be a Queenslander and win games like that. I'm so proud of them."

Queensland will hope to claim back-to-back series wins when the inaugural women’s three-match series is sent to a decider in Townsville.

A dropped ball by Caitlan Johnston with three minutes to play ensured an extroardinary finish, with Brown’s field goal putting the Maroons ahead 11-10.

The Maroons hung on to the lead, and will return home to defend their title on June 27.