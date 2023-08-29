The Project

Queensland Family Stunned By Giant Python On The Roof Of Their House

A family in Queensland filmed the creepy moment a giant python slithered across the roof of their house.

I’m not exaggerating when I say giant. This snake was five meters long and probably had a weapon. If that’s my house, it’s on the market the next day. You don’t know that thing isn’t coming back.

The enormous reptile was caught on camera as it moved from the rooftop into the tree canopy.

“Be brave,” the father tells his child as they burst into tears at the sight of the huge reptile turning its head towards the family.

Dad later reveals he’s scared of snakes too, as one of the kids suggests he shoo the python away. He then says to the family, “C'mon, your quiche is getting cold.”

Quiche? At a time like this. Sir, you need to relocate your entire family. There’s a monster in your garden. I do like a quiche though.

@iamiandyi Only in Australia will you see a 5 metre long Carpet Snake in the suburbs. #snake #onlyinaustralia🇦🇺 #sellthehouse ♬ original sound - Andrew Anthony
