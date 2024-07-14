Queensland Family Horrified To Discover Car Filled With Mould After Holiday

Sharing photos of the car on Facebook, the Sunshine Coast mum said “It’s so bad,” asking for advice.

One person commented that the car would be a “huge write-off,” while another added, “Even if you managed to get that clean, I still don’t think I would be able to trust that it is safe.”

Many other Aussies shared that they’ve had similar issues with their cars and that their insurance had written off their cars.

Talking to Yahoo News Australia, mould removal expert Anthony Johnson explained that mould spreading rapidly in cars is quite common.

“This happens a lot to people, and they get a huge shock when they see it,” he said.

“A car may have a small opening, like a slightly opened window, which lets a tiny amount of water into the interior. The temperature inside can create humidity, the perfect environment for mould to grow and spread quickly.”

Johnson explained that it can take only 48 hours for a car to be completely covered in mould.

“Removing it is possible, but it’s not something that can be done properly yourself.

“A professional must be called in to use the correct cleaning solution across the different car surfaces, which will kill the mould entirely,” he said.

A specialised solution and the use of an Ozone Machine will remove mould spores in the air, but it can be a lengthy process.

“The key is to kill the mould from the surface. You can use a machine to clear the mould in the air, but the key is treating the mould on the surface. Otherwise, it can easily grow back and begin to spread again,” he said.

“You have a lot of materials on the interior, including plastic, metal, and leather fabric, and each has to be treated properly to stop the mould spreading.”

Johnson emphasised the importance of consulting with an expert if you’re experiencing mould issues throughout your home and car, especially because mould can have a serious impact on health.