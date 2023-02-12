The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Queensland Emergency Services Warn Residents To 'Leave Now' As Fifty Fires Burn Across States

Queensland Emergency Services Warn Residents To 'Leave Now' As Fifty Fires Burn Across States

Emergency warnings are in place across Queensland and some residents have been urged to leave as bushfires burn on the Western Downs, north-west of Brisbane.

There are 50 bushfires burning across the state but authorities are most concerned about two blazes, with emergency warnings in place for fires at Myall Park and Montrose.

Conditions eased slightly overnight as humidity increased, but firefighters are braced for another challenging day on Monday.

"Unfortunately, we are expecting another warm day, not as warm and not as challenging as yesterday, but still a very difficult day so the conditions will probably worsen through the day as the heat of the day comes on," Queensland Fire and Emergency Services state operations co-ordinator James Hague told the ABC.

Residents are being urged to leave immediately as the fast-moving fires put properties under threat.

"This fire may pose a threat to lives. It will soon be too dangerous to drive," QFES said on Monday.

Queensland sweltered through its hottest day in nearly two years on Sunday, with 40-plus temperatures in various parts of the state.

AAP with The Project.

Thousands Of Rowdy Fans Swarm the Streets of Sydney To See KSI And Logan Paul
NEXT STORY

Thousands Of Rowdy Fans Swarm the Streets of Sydney To See KSI And Logan Paul

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Thousands Of Rowdy Fans Swarm the Streets of Sydney To See KSI And Logan Paul

    Thousands Of Rowdy Fans Swarm the Streets of Sydney To See KSI And Logan Paul

    There’s been chaos in Sydney on Monday morning, as an enormous crowd of young fans swarmed the streets to catch a glimpse of social media stars KSI and Logan Paul.
    U.S. Fighter Jets Shoot Down Another Object Near Canadian Border

    U.S. Fighter Jets Shoot Down Another Object Near Canadian Border

    US military fighter jets have shot down an octagonal object over Lake Huron, the Pentagon says, the latest incident since a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon put North American security forces on high alert.
    Australians Have Claimed Nearly $100 Million In The Aftermath Of Floods And Cyclones

    Australians Have Claimed Nearly $100 Million In The Aftermath Of Floods And Cyclones

    Australians have claimed almost $100 million in assistance in five months following the devastation wrought by ex-tropical cyclone Ellie and floods in the nation's east.
    Get Ready For Everything About Super Bowl LVII... Except The Game

    Get Ready For Everything About Super Bowl LVII... Except The Game

    Greased poles, 'talentless' musicians, and expensive ad space are the headline acts for the biggest sporting event in the U.S..
    U.K. Nudists Are Having To Keep Their Clothes On At Home Because They Can't Afford To Keep Their Homes Warm

    U.K. Nudists Are Having To Keep Their Clothes On At Home Because They Can't Afford To Keep Their Homes Warm

    Naturalists in the U.K. are complaining they can no longer ditch their clothes because the cost of warming their homes is too much.