Queensland Considers Removing Mandatory Gender On Birth Certificates

Currently, birth certificates must state a baby’s sex and gender, which is automatically written with the corresponding pronouns of he/him for Male and she/her for Female.

The inclusion of gender on birth certificates results in another hurdle for trans citizens when changing their gender identity on legal documentation.

The proposed change would still allow parents to include pronouns if they wish to - it would just no longer be mandatory.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Department of Justice and Attorney-General told News Corp they were looking at making changes to “improve recognition for trans and gender diverse people”.

With all proposed changes, consultation is required, and some people expressed concern or distaste for the proposal.

International Women’s Day Brisbane Meanjin representative Kelly Carr, said she was shocked by the proposal.

“As a mother, when I heard that using mother on the birth certificate was optional, I nearly fell off my chair,” Ms Carr told News Corp.

However, a spokesperson from the Department of Justice and Attorney-General explained there was no such proposal being suggested to remove the terms Mother and Father from birth certificates.

“Consideration is being given to additional options to allow same-sex couples to register as mother/mother or father/father if they choose to,” the spokesman said.