The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Queensland Communities Crying Out For Action Over Youth Crime Crisis

Queensland Communities Crying Out For Action Over Youth Crime Crisis

Communities in Queensland have said they’re living in fear as the debate over youth crime heats up in the ‘Sunshine State’.

Queensland Labor MP Don Brown is now in the hot seat after posting a provocative social media post, claiming the crisis is a ‘media beat-up’. 

The post comes less than a week after angry Queenslanders took to the streets in protest.

While young people are increasingly posting videos of their crimes online, research shows that youth offender rates across Queensland have steadily trended down since 2014.

However, in Cairns and Townsville, there’s a different story, with both areas spiking since late 2020.

Toowoomba also experienced a peak in May last year, with kids accounting for 33 per cent of criminal charges.

A police report published in April indicates that although the rate of unique youth offenders is at its lowest since records began a decade earlier, there is a group of re-offenders.

For the victims of these crimes, the fear and anger is palpable. 

The Queensland Premier is now under pressure to act.

Last week, the government rushed through controversial laws that allow children to be locked up in police watchhouses.

“We needed to ensure our police had the power to continue to have the power to detain violent, young repeat offenders,” said Acting Queensland Premier Steven Miles.

Now, the government is promising it’s listening. 

“You’ll have seen me repeatedly acknowledge how real the community’s concern is, and that represents my view,” Miles added.

Federal MPs To Receive Biggest Pay Rise Of The Last Decade
NEXT STORY

Federal MPs To Receive Biggest Pay Rise Of The Last Decade

Advertisement

Related Articles

Federal MPs To Receive Biggest Pay Rise Of The Last Decade

Federal MPs To Receive Biggest Pay Rise Of The Last Decade

Federal politicians are set to receive their biggest pay rise in nearly a decade, with every public office to receive a 4 per cent increase.
Taylor Swift Fans Have New Way To Get Eras Tour Tickets (But Launch Date Has Been Delayed)

Taylor Swift Fans Have New Way To Get Eras Tour Tickets (But Launch Date Has Been Delayed)

Swifties all over the country who missed out on highly sought-after tickets to the Era’s tour will have a second chance at seeing the sold-out show when resale opens on Ticketek Marketplace.
Eminem Issues Us Presidential Candidate With Cease And Desist For Performing ‘Lose Yourself’ On Campaign Trail

Eminem Issues Us Presidential Candidate With Cease And Desist For Performing ‘Lose Yourself’ On Campaign Trail

Eminem saw one rendition of his hit song performed by U.S Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and thought, “Absolutely not.”
Queensland Family Stunned By Giant Python On The Roof Of Their House

Queensland Family Stunned By Giant Python On The Roof Of Their House

A family in Queensland filmed the creepy moment a giant python slithered across the roof of their house.
Australia To Get Rare Blue Supermoon This Week

Australia To Get Rare Blue Supermoon This Week

Aussie moon-gazers are in for a treat this month as there will be a rare blue supermoon on 31 August.