Queensland Communities Crying Out For Action Over Youth Crime Crisis

Queensland Labor MP Don Brown is now in the hot seat after posting a provocative social media post, claiming the crisis is a ‘media beat-up’.

The post comes less than a week after angry Queenslanders took to the streets in protest.

While young people are increasingly posting videos of their crimes online, research shows that youth offender rates across Queensland have steadily trended down since 2014.

However, in Cairns and Townsville, there’s a different story, with both areas spiking since late 2020.

Toowoomba also experienced a peak in May last year, with kids accounting for 33 per cent of criminal charges.

A police report published in April indicates that although the rate of unique youth offenders is at its lowest since records began a decade earlier, there is a group of re-offenders.

For the victims of these crimes, the fear and anger is palpable.

The Queensland Premier is now under pressure to act.

Last week, the government rushed through controversial laws that allow children to be locked up in police watchhouses.

“We needed to ensure our police had the power to continue to have the power to detain violent, young repeat offenders,” said Acting Queensland Premier Steven Miles.

Now, the government is promising it’s listening.

“You’ll have seen me repeatedly acknowledge how real the community’s concern is, and that represents my view,” Miles added.