Queensland Brewery Advertises Job For 'Chief Beer Tasting Officer'

A Queensland brewery is offering the tastiest job around, an official beer taster.

Heads of Noosa Brewing Company on the Sunshine Coast is looking for a 'Chief Beer Tasting Officer', earning a huge $250 an hour.

But there's a catch, there'll only be a total of four hours work for the year, totalling $1,000.

The successful applicant will be treated to a free lunch, though.

The job will mean you get to taste the company's very first limited-edition beer catches.

It will require you to "sip, savour, and analyse" the aroma, flavour and quality of the brew, followed by offering feedback about whether it meets the top-line standards.

But the brewery warns that if you're the type to go for "whatever's on for a happy hour", this job isn't for you.

"If you're a beer enthusiast and have a taste for adventure, we've got the jobs of your dreams," brewery co-founder Lance said.

"We're not just looking for any beer lover.

"We want someone who can tell a lager from an ale blindfolded and turn beer tasting into an art.

Image: Getty/ Heads of Noose Brewing Co.

    A bride is considering calling off her wedding after her vegan fiancé announced he'll be banning all meat products from the reception.
    Tim Allen has revealed that Disney has reached out to him and Tom Hanks about reprising their beloved characters, Buzz and Woody, in Toy Story 5.
    Let's talk about those annoying words we all hate that somehow creep into our vocabulary. Oh I do love a hate list, this is going to be amazeballs!
    Tourists outside Buckingham Palace were treated to an unexpected changing of the guard, with the band of coldstream guards playing K-Pop hits Gangnam Style and Ddu-Du Ddu-Du by Blackpink in honour of the visiting President.
    The Royal Australian Mint has released a 50c coin to commemorate the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II.