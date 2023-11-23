Queensland Brewery Advertises Job For 'Chief Beer Tasting Officer'

Heads of Noosa Brewing Company on the Sunshine Coast is looking for a 'Chief Beer Tasting Officer', earning a huge $250 an hour.

But there's a catch, there'll only be a total of four hours work for the year, totalling $1,000.

The successful applicant will be treated to a free lunch, though.

The job will mean you get to taste the company's very first limited-edition beer catches.

It will require you to "sip, savour, and analyse" the aroma, flavour and quality of the brew, followed by offering feedback about whether it meets the top-line standards.

But the brewery warns that if you're the type to go for "whatever's on for a happy hour", this job isn't for you.

"If you're a beer enthusiast and have a taste for adventure, we've got the jobs of your dreams," brewery co-founder Lance said.

"We're not just looking for any beer lover.

"We want someone who can tell a lager from an ale blindfolded and turn beer tasting into an art.

Image: Getty/ Heads of Noose Brewing Co.