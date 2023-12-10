Queensland Bracing For More Wild Weather As Tropical Cyclone Jasper Nears Coast

Jasper has weakened to a Category Two cyclone, but is forecast to make landfall as a Category Three system anywhere between Cape Melville and Cardwell.

The incoming cyclone is already causing chaos with supermarket shelves stripped bare, widespread school closures and major event cancellations.

Queensland's far north is bracing for the likely arrival of Tropical Cyclone Jasper on Wednesday.

Residents between Cape Melville, on the eastern coast of Cape York Peninsula, and Townsville have been

placed on notice that destructive winds and potential flooding are headed their way.

They've been warned that trees and powerlines are likely to be felled and roofs blown from houses along with anything else not tied down.