Queensland Braces For Effects Of Tropical Cyclone Kirrily

After days of anticipation, an escalating tropical low over the Coral Sea is due to officially become a cyclone late on Tuesday.

A "severe impact" is likely, with the system possibly intensifying to a category three before hitting the Queensland coast.

"Sustained gale-force winds, winds up to 120km/h, heavy rainfall and flash-flooding are all possible," meteorologist Miriam Bradbury said.

"This may bring down trees and power lines, cause property damage, closing roads and access routes and potentially even lead to power failures."

Far north Queensland is still recovering from record flooding caused by December's Tropical Cyclone Jasper, which was a category two system when it crossed the coast.