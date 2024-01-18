The Project

Queensland Bearing The Brunt Of Rental Stress

New data shows the rental crisis is worsening, with Queensland experiencing the greatest level of rental hardship.

Research group Suburbtrends released their Rental Pain Index for January, which compiles data on suburbs rental properties, affordability rate and vacancy rate and rates their rental pain out of 100.

Queensland and South Australia come out on top of the list with the highest median Rental Pain.

Index scores of 78 and 79, as well as both having 58 per cent of their suburb groups experiencing extreme rental pain.

Queensland, however, takes the unfortunate first place, with the majority of the top 25 suburb groups experiencing rental pain located in the Sunshine State. 

The report found that rental affordability across a number of suburban groups often exceeded 35 percent of income, well surpassing the threshold typically associated with financial strain.

Kent Lardner, founder of Suburbtrends, said the report showed “an unprecedented level of rental stress.”

“This is not an isolated issue; it's a nationwide problem that requires immediate and comprehensive policy action.”

The report expressed the need for “urgent and targeted policy interventions”, saying it is crucial to address rental affordability and increase housing supply in order to alleviate the rental stress.

“The data calls for urgent, multifaceted policy solutions to address the soaring rental costs and limited housing availability. It's time to turn these insights into action,” Lardner said. 

