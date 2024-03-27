Queensland Authorities Seize Instagram Star Molly The Magpie

The pair gained hundreds of thousands of fans online who adored the friendship between the unlikely couple.

Gold Coast photographer Juliette Wells had come across the baby magpie whilst on a walk during lockdown of 2020.

Wells said she and her husband, Reece Mortensen, decided to rescue the bird from “certain death.”

Juliette and Reece took to social media to reveal that they voluntarily surrendered to the Department of Environment, Science and Innovation (DESI), explaining that “a small group of people” constantly made complaints to the department.

They added that the department had first made contact with them last June, asking for them to surrender Molly but they had refused.

"We refused as he was thriving in the trees surrounding the property," Wells said, adding that a group of young male magpies had accepted Molly into their group.

"After long discussions, they left and we thought everything was ok.”

Mortensen explained that he had been working with the DESI to see if he could undergo training to receive a licence to keep the bird.

Mortensen said he had to retract the licence as it was a “conflict” to their social media pages.

The couple is imploring their fans and followers to reach out to the DESI to ask if the magpie can choose where it wants to live and who it wants to spend time with.

The department alleges that the bird was “taken from the wild and kept unlawfully with no permit, licence or authority.”

"All Queensland native animals are protected under the Nature Conservation Act 1992. To keep a native animal that originates from the wild, a person must have a permit, licence or authority to lawfully have the animal in their possession."

“Animals that are sick, orphaned or injured must go to a person who holds a valid rehabilitation permit, which are issued to people who have demonstrated skills, knowledge and experience dealing with and caring for native animals.

“The purpose of rehabilitating native wildlife is to provide care so that the animal can be released back to the wild.

“When an animal is being rehabilitated, it must be done in a way that minimises humanisation and allows it to exhibit natural instincts and behaviour.

“Animals in rehabilitation must not associate with domestic animals due to the potential for them to be subjected to stress and the risks of behavioural imprinting and transmission of diseases. Animals from the wild must stay wild.”