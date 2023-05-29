The Project

Queen’s Music Catalogue Could Sell For More Than $1.5 Billion

Rock royalty Queen may be selling their back catalogue for an enormous sum of $1.5 billion.

That’s double the amount Bruce Springsteen sold his back catalogue for back in 2021, which set a record. And while he may be the boss, we’re talking royalty here.

A source familiar with the music acquisition spoke to CNN and explained that discussions are “well underway” for Universal Music Group to acquire Queen’s catalogue from Disney Music Group.

If Queen sells their back catalogue for $AU 1.5 billion, it will set a new record.

The exorbitant price tag is likely, in part at least, to the Oscar-winning film ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, the 2018 film that told the origin story of the band and starred Rami Malek as iconic frontman Freddie Mercury.

The success of the film saw a huge resurgence in Queen’s popularity as a new generation of listeners was made aware of the 1970’s rock band.

So what will it mean for the members of the band? Well, it’ll mean they’ll be considerably richer than they were before.

And if they wish to perform any of the music in their catalogue, they’ll have to pay royalties to the new owners.

But with the surviving band members now in their seventies, I’m sure there are not too many arena tours left on the cards. Enjoy the money, lads.

