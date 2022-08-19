Queen's Granddaughter Seen Working Casual Job At Garden Centre

Lady Louise rejected the chance to become a working member of the royal family when she turned 18 last year, and has instead opted to greet customers, pot plants and work behind the till at a local garden centre while waiting for her A-level (ATAR) results.

Shoppers and royalists were shocked to see Lady Louise behind the counter.

"She is a really modest and sweet young woman who is polite and attentive to customers. She seemed to be loving the job," one person told The Sun.

"You'd never imagine the Queen's granddaughter would take on a role working behind a till."

"I knew the cost-of-living crisis was bad, but I didn't think I'd ever see a grandchild of the Queen working in a garden centre," another joked.

One shopper who was served by the royal said they "couldn't believe it was Lady Louise" and "had to look twice".

The minimum wage for an 18-year-old worker currently in the U.K. is £6.83 (AU$11.76), which is quite the low pay for someone who is 16th in line for the throne.

After the British summer, Lady Louise is set to follow in the footsteps of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and attend St Andrews University in September to study English.