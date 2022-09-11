Queen’s Coffin To Begin Slow Journey To Final Resting Place

Since her passing, the coffin has remained in the Balmoral ballroom so the Queen’s loyal estate workers can pay their respects and say their goodbyes.

On Sunday, the late monarch’s coffin will be raised onto the hearse by six of the Balmoral gamekeepers as it begins the six-hour trip to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the journey, which will see the coffin transported through Ballater, Aberdeen, Dundee and Perth, before arriving at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, will allow the public a chance to unite to “mark our country’s shared loss.”

In Edinburgh, the hearse will pass the Scottish Parliament, where Ms Sturgeon and other party leaders are expected to observe the passing of the procession. Then, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the coffin will remain for the night.

Transport bosses have said that an unprecedented amount of planning and preparation has gone into organising the journey.

The Queen’s funeral will take place on September 19 at 11am at Westminster Abbey.