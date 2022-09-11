The Project

Queen’s Coffin To Begin Slow Journey To Final Resting Place

The Queen’s coffin will begin a six-hour trip from Balmoral, where her Majesty died earlier this week, to Edinburgh at 10am (7PM AEST) on Sunday.

Since her passing, the coffin has remained in the Balmoral ballroom so the Queen’s loyal estate workers can pay their respects and say their goodbyes.

On Sunday, the late monarch’s coffin will be raised onto the hearse by six of the Balmoral gamekeepers as it begins the six-hour trip to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the journey, which will see the coffin transported through Ballater, Aberdeen, Dundee and Perth, before arriving at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, will allow the public a chance to unite to “mark our country’s shared loss.”

In Edinburgh, the hearse will pass the Scottish Parliament, where Ms Sturgeon and other party leaders are expected to observe the passing of the procession. Then, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the coffin will remain for the night.

Transport bosses have said that an unprecedented amount of planning and preparation has gone into organising the journey.

The Queen’s funeral will take place on September 19 at 11am at Westminster Abbey.

Unexpected Products That Will Now Change Following The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II
Unexpected Products That Will Now Change Following The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

    Unexpected Products That Will Now Change Following The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

    Unexpected Products That Will Now Change Following The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

    When someone dies, the paperwork of closing off their life can often catch people off guard. Unexpected parking fines, final bills and closing of accounts are bureaucratic and tedious.
    The Portrait Of The Queen That Could Become A ‘Collector’s Item’ in Australia

    The Portrait Of The Queen That Could Become A ‘Collector’s Item’ in Australia

    The Australian government is obligated to provide citizens with certain patriotic items under the “nationhood material program”.
    Ukraine Makes Advances Against Russia As Front Lines Begin To Collapse

    Ukraine Makes Advances Against Russia As Front Lines Begin To Collapse

    Russia has abandoned its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine in a sudden collapse of one of the war's principal front lines after Ukrainian forces made a rapid advance.
    King Charles Has A New Signature As The Monarch But What Does The "R' Stand For?

    King Charles Has A New Signature As The Monarch But What Does The "R' Stand For?

    As the reign of King Charles III begins, changes to the monarchy have begun, down to even the signatures of some members of the Royal Family.
    Prince William Shares Touching Tribute To His 'Grannie', Queen Elizabeth II

    Prince William Shares Touching Tribute To His 'Grannie', Queen Elizabeth II

    The Prince of Wales has shared a touching statement following the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.