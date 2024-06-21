The Project

Queen Sell Their Iconic Music Catalogue To Sony For $A1.9 Billion

Iconic rock band Queen's music catalogue and other rights is reportedly "in the process of being acquired" by Sony Music for a cool £1Billion ($A1.9 billion).

The Bohemian Rhapsody band has reportedly been in talks about selling their impressive catalogue of songs and albums for some time, after a number of high-profile songwriting catalogues were sold in recent years for hundreds of millions of dollars, including the collections of Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, Bob Dylan and David Bowie.

The surviving band members and Freddie Mercury's estate have reportedly agreed to the sale with Sony Music, more than doubling the record set by Bruce Springsteen, who sold the rights to his music for £393M.

But unlike Springsteen, the band will retain the rights to perform their music live, given that founding members guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor are still touring as Queen, alongside Adam Lambert, as their new frontman following Freddie's death in 1991.

Sony Music will now own all the band's iconic hits including Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You, Another One Bites The Dust, We Are The Champions, Don't Stop Me Now, and Somebody To Love.

